College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Drake moved to 17-0 with a dominant win over Illinois State in men’s regional college basketball action on Monday.

Drake (17-0, 8-0): Drake rolled to a 95-60 win over Illinois State (5-12, 2-9). Tremell Murphy had 30 points and eight rebounds while Shanquan Hemphill pitched in 18 points and Jonah Jackson scored 12 off the bench.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/1) 

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 57 Oklahoma 52

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 95 Illinois State 60

Indiana State 67 Bradley 55

Evansville 58 Valparaiso 51

Loyola Chicago 70 Missouri State 50

