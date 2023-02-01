(KMAland) -- Drake won in double OT over UNI, Creighton won their fifth straight and Missouri had no trouble with LSU in regional men’s college basketball action Wednesday.
Drake (18-6, 9-4) & Northern Iowa (12-11, 8-5): Drake survived a double overtime battle with Northern Iowa, winning 88-81. Roman Penn had 28 points, six assists and four rebounds, and D.J. Wilkins (12 points, 7 rebounds), Garrett Sturtz (12 points, 13 rebounds) and Darnell Brodie (12 points, 8 rebounds) all scored 12 points. Bowen Born, who hit a game-tying 3 at the end of the first overtime, scored 30 points for the Panthers. Landon Wolf added 15 points, Trey Campbell pitched in 13 points and eight boards and Michael Duax had 11 points.
Creighton (14-8, 8-3): Creighton edged past Georgetown (6-17, 1-11), 63-53, for their fifth straight win. Ryan Kalkbrenner had a team-best 16 points with eight rebounds while Ryan Nembhard added 14 points and five boards. Arthur Kaluma pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds, Trey Alexander tallied 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and Baylor Scheierman pitched in 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bluejays.
Missouri (17-5, 5-4): Missouri ran past LSU (12-10, 1-8) for an 87-77 win in the Southeastern Conference. Kobe Brown had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Noah Carter added 14 points with four assists for the Tigers. DeAndre Gholston (14 points) and Isiaih Mosley (12 points) also scored double digits.