(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State nabbed a win, Kansas beat Iowa State, Nebraska lost tight to Michigan and Ryan Hawkins led Creighton over UConn in men’s regional college basketball on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (20-2, 13-1): Northwest Missouri State took an 82-71 win over Missouri Southern (11-8, 8-5). Trevor Hudgins scored 24 points and had five assists for the Bearcats while Isaiah Jackson, Wes Dreamer and Mitch Mascari all had 11 points apiece.
Kansas (18-3, 7-1) & Iowa State (16-6, 3-6): Kansas put together a solid 70-61 win over Iowa State. Dajuan Harris and David McCormack had 14 points each with McCormack grabbing 14 rebounds in the win. Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson added 13 points apiece.
Izaiah Brockington topped Iowa State with 24 points and added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tre Jackson pitched in 12 points off the bench on four made 3-pointers. Gabe Kalscheur finished with 11 points of his own.
Nebraska (6-16, 0-11): Nebraska lost a tight Big Ten meeting with Michigan (11-8, 5-4), 85-79. Bryce McGowens had 24 points to lead the Huskers in the loss, adding six rebounds and three steals. Derrick Walker was the only other player in double figures for the Huskers with 10 points.
Creighton (13-7, 5-4): Creighton grabbed a key 59-55 win over Connecticut (15-5, 6-3) on the road. Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins had a big evening with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Trey Alexander added 11 points and five boards.