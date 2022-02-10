(KMAland) -- Northwest held off Pitt State, Bohannon and Murray had 30 each in an Iowa win and Omaha was routed in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (22-3, 15-2): Northwest took an 80-68 win at Pittsburg State (6-17, 5-12). Trevor Hudgins put in 20 points with nine assists while Diego Bernard had 19 points and eight rebounds. Wes Dreamer and Luke Moustakas each scored 11 points for the Bearcats.
Iowa (16-7, 6-6): Iowa rolled to a 110-87 win over Maryland (11-13, 3-10). Jordan Bohannon hit 10 3-pointers and scored 30 points with five assists while Keegan Murray also had 30 points to go with seven rebounds.
Omaha (4-21, 3-11): Omaha was routed by South Dakota (14-10, 7-6), 91-69. Frankie Fidler scored 22 points and Felix Lemetti added 18 points with six rebounds for the Mavericks in the defeat.