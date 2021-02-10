(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake picked up wins while Nebraska, UNI and Missouri all lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa (14-6, 8-5): Joe Wieskamp exploded for 26 points and 10 rebounds in leading Iowa in a 79-66 win over Rutgers (11-7, 7-7). Luka Garza added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon tallied 12 points and seven assists, and Keegan Murray scored 10 points with six rebounds.
Nebraska (4-11, 0-8): Nebraska lost another Big Ten game to Wisconsin (15-6, 9-5), 61-48. Lat Mayen had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Huskers while Teddy Allen put in 12 points.
Drake (19-1, 10-1): Drake rolled to an 80-59 win over Northern Iowa (6-13, 4-9). Tremell Murphy and Joseph Yesufu had 18 points each while DJ Wilkins put in 15 for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (6-13, 4-9): Trae Berhow topped the Panthers with 14 points in the 80-59 loss to Drake. Bowen Born and Austin Phyfe added 10 points each.
Missouri (13-4, 6-4): Missouri struggled mightily in an 80-59 loss to Ole Miss (11-8, 6-6). Dru Smith scored 17 points to lead the Tigers while Javon Pickett added 10 points.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/10)
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 79 Rutgers 66
Wisconsin 61 Nebraska 48
Indiana 79 Northwestern 76 — 2 OT
Big East Conference
Villanova 96 Marquette 64
Providence 70 UConn 59
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 80 Northern Iowa 59
Bradley 76 Valparaiso 52
Missouri State 65 Southern Illinois 53
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 80 Missouri 59
Tennessee 89 Georgia 81
LSU 94 Mississippi State 80