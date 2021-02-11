Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was a winner while Kansas routed Iowa State in men’s regional college basketball action on Thursday.

Northwest Missouri State (16-1): Northwest Missouri State took an 87-75 win over Pittsburg State (10-8). Trevor Hudgins had 30 points while Ryan Hawkins added 22 to go with seven steals, six rebounds and five assists. Diego Bernard also had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. 

Iowa State (2-13, 0-10): Iowa State was routed in Big 12 play, 97-64, by Kansas. Jalen Coleman-Lands led the Cyclones with 20 points while Solomon Young pitched in 10 points in the defeat.

Kansas (14-7, 8-5): Ochai Agbaji had 19 points and five rebounds for the Jayhawks in a 97-64 win over Iowa State. Christian Braun had 18 points, Jalen Wilson added 16 and 11 boards and David McCormack pitched in 12 points.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 97 Iowa State 64

Big Ten Conference 

Minnesota 71 Purdue 68

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.