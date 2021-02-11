(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was a winner while Kansas routed Iowa State in men’s regional college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (16-1): Northwest Missouri State took an 87-75 win over Pittsburg State (10-8). Trevor Hudgins had 30 points while Ryan Hawkins added 22 to go with seven steals, six rebounds and five assists. Diego Bernard also had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Iowa State (2-13, 0-10): Iowa State was routed in Big 12 play, 97-64, by Kansas. Jalen Coleman-Lands led the Cyclones with 20 points while Solomon Young pitched in 10 points in the defeat.
Kansas (14-7, 8-5): Ochai Agbaji had 19 points and five rebounds for the Jayhawks in a 97-64 win over Iowa State. Christian Braun had 18 points, Jalen Wilson added 16 and 11 boards and David McCormack pitched in 12 points.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 97 Iowa State 64
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 71 Purdue 68