(KMAland) -- Drake, Nebraska, Creighton, Northwest Missouri State, Missouri and Kansas were all winners in regional men’s college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa State (16-8, 7-5): Iowa State dropped a home battle with Oklahoma State (16-9, 7-5), 64-56. Aljaz Kunc had 13 points and Tamin Lipsey pitched in 12 for the Cyclones in the defeat.
Northern Iowa (12-14, 8-8): Northern Iowa was crushed in Missouri Valley Conference play by Indiana State (18-9, 11-5), 80-62. Tytan Anderson was the only player for the Panthers in double figures with 13 points.
Drake (21-6, 12-4): Roman Penn had 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds for Drake in an 82-59 win over Southern Illinois (19-8, 11-5). Tucker DeVries posted 15 points, DJ Wilkins pitched in 12 and Darnell Brodie and Sardaar Calhoun both scored 11. Brodie added 11 boards for a double-double.
Nebraska (12-14, 5-10): Nebraska came back from a 17-point deficit to take a 73-63 overtime win over Wisconsin (14-10, 6-8). Keisei Tominaga scored 22 points on five made 3-pointers while Derrick Walker added 18 points and eight rebounds. Sam Griesel pitched in 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Jamarques Lawrence scored 11 points. Blaise Keita pitched in 11 rebounds and two points.
Creighton (17-8, 11-3): Trey Alexander had 17 points in leading Creighton to a 56-53 win over Connecticut (19-7, 8-7). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Baylor Scheierman pitched in 11 points and nine boards.
Omaha (7-20, 3-12): Frankie Fidler dropped in 25 points for Omaha in a 76-73 overtime loss to North Dakota (10-17, 4-10). Mound City alum Tony Osburn scored 11 points off the bench for the Mavericks in the defeat.
Northwest Missouri State (23-2, 16-2): Northwest Missouri State nabbed a 79-43 rout of Northeastern State (10-12, 7-11). Wes Dreamer had 22 points and six rebounds, and Daniel Abreu scored 12 points for the Bearcats. Diego Bernard had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Missouri (19-6, 7-5): DeAndre Gholston hit a leaning buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Missouri to an 86-85 win over Tennessee (19-6, 8-4). Gholston scored 18 points while Kobe Brown had a team-high 21 points. Sean East added 17 points off the bench, and D’Moi Hodge chipped in 14 for the Tigers.
Kansas City (11-16, 7-7): Kansas City was routed by St. Thomas (17-11, 8-7), 73-43. RayQuawndis Mitchell had 11 points and six rebounds while Shemarri Allen added eight points for the Roos in the loss.
Kansas (20-5, 8-4): Kansas routed Oklahoma (12-13, 2-10), 78-55. Jalen Wilson had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Dajuan Harris pitched in 16 points for the Jayhawks. Kevin McCullar had 13 points, five boards, five assists and three steals, and KJ Adams scored 10 points.
Kansas State (19-6, 7-5): Kansas State fell to Texas Tech (13-12, 2-10) in Lubbock, 71-63. Markquis Nowell scored 18 points with four steals and four assists, and Desi Sills finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.