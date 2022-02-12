(KMAland) -- ISU blew a 15-point lead in a loss to K-State while Northwest, Creighton, Missouri and Kansas were other winners in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (23-3, 16-2): Northwest Missouri State took a 71-64 road win over Missouri Southern State (13-10, 10-7). Trevor Hudgins had 26 points while Diego Bernard added 19 and Wes Dreamer picked up 14 to lead the Bearcats.
Kansas State (13-11, 5-7) & Iowa State (16-9, 3-9): Iowa State couldn’t hold on to a 15-point second-half lead in a 75-69 overtime loss to K-State. Nijel Pack led KSU with 19 points and six rebounds while Markquis Nowell pitched in 16 points and six assists. Mark Smith added 15 points and nine boards, and Ismael Massoud scored 11 points off the bench. Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington had 27 points and seven rebounds, and Aljaz Kunc finished with 19 points in the loss.
Creighton (15-8, 7-5): Creighton nabbed an 80-66 win over Georgetown (6-17, 0-12). Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins dropped 30 points to go with 12 rebounds and six assists, and Ryan Kalkbrenner pitched in 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Omaha (4-22, 3-12): Omaha took another blowout loss at the hands of South Dakota State (23-4, 14-0), 82-61. Nick Ferrarini had 14 points, Darrius Hughes posted 11 and Frankie Fidler had 10 for the Mavericks in the loss.
Drake (17-9, 8-5): Drake fell, 68-59, to Bradley (15-11, 9-5). Tucker DeVries had 20 points and seven rebounds while Roman Penn put in 11 for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Missouri (10-14, 4-7): Missouri nabbed a Southeastern Conference win over Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9), 74-68. Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III led the Tigers with 14 points each while Kobe Brown, DaJuan Gordon and Amari Davis all scored 13 apiece.
Kansas (20-4, 9-2): Kansas survived a scare from Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8) in a 71-69 Big 12 win. Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Jayhawks. Christian Braun dropped 18 points with eight rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack finished with 11 points each.
Kansas City (16-10, 9-5): Kansas City dropped a high-scoring 91-86 Summit League battle with Oral Roberts (17-8, 11-3). Evan Gilyard II had 29 points on six made 3-pointers while Marvin Nesbitt Jr. pitched in 17 points and 13 rebounds. Arkel Lamar added 11 points for the Roos.