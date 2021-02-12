(KMAland) -- Nebraska lost to Illinois in overtime, and Kansas City beat Omaha in men’s regional college basketball action on Friday.
Nebraska (4-12, 0-9): Nebraska lost a tough 77-72 overtime battle with Illinois (14-5, 10-3). Lat Mayen had 16 points for the Huskers while Trey McGowens added 15 and Teddy Allen pitched in 15 with eight rebounds.
Omaha (2-17, 0-9): Omaha lost a 62-52 Summit League game to Kansas City. Matt Pile had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Mavericks. Ayo Akinwole pitched in 15 points and four assists, and La’Mel Robinson added 12 points.
Kansas City (8-10, 4-5): Brandon McKissic poured in 29 points with five assists, four steals and four rebounds in KC’s 62-52 win over Omaha.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/12)
Big Ten Conference
Illinois 77 Nebraska 72 — OT
Summit League
Kansas City 62 Omaha 52
Western Illinois 75 Denver 59