(KMAland) -- Keegan Murray had himself a day in Iowa's win over Nebraska.
Iowa (17.7, 7-6) & Nebraska (7-18, 1-13): Iowa scored 53 first-half points in a 98-75 win over Nebraska on Sunday. Keegan Murray exploded for a career-high 37 points on 15-of-21 shooting with three 3-pointers. Murray also grabbed six rebounds, snagged three steals and blocked two shots. Kris Murray came off the bench to post 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Payton Sandfort also cracked double figures with 12 points and eight boards for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon scored 10 points.
Derrick Walker led Nebraska with 14 points and six rebounds. Bryce McGowens had 11 points and Eduardo Andre tallied 10.
Northern Iowa (14-10, 10-4): Loyola-Chicago rolled to an 85-58 win. AJ Green had a team-high 20 points for UNI while Trae Berhow posted 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.