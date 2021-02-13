NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa, Creighton, Kansas and UMKC were winners in men’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (17-1, 17-1): Trevor Hudgins puled in 31 points to lead Northwest in an 83-69 win over Missouri Southern (11-8, 11-8). Luke Waters chipped in 16 points while Diego Bernard added 10 points and eight rebounds. 

Iowa State (2-14, 0-11): Iowa State lost another Big 12 game to Kansas, 64-50. Jalen Coleman-Lands had 20 points and five rebounds for the Cyclones, and Rasir Bolton put in 13 points.

Iowa (15-6, 9-5): Joe Wieskamp had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Iowa rolled to an 88-58 win over Michigan State (10-8, 4-8). Jack Nunge added 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Connor McCaffery put in 16 for the Hawkeyes. 

Creighton (16-5, 12-4): Marcus Zegarowski had 25 points and Mitch Ballock added 20 for Creighton in an 86-70 win over Villanova (13-3, 8-2). Christian Bishop chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Damien Jefferson tallied 10 points.

Omaha (2-18, 0-10): Omaha lost another Summit League game to Kansas City, 55-47. Ayo Akinwole was the only player in double figures for the Mavericks with 16 points. 

Drake (19-2, 10-2): Drake dropped a Missouri Valley battle with Loyola Chicago (18-3, 13-1), 81-54. Darnell Brodie had 12 points and Garrett Sturtz added 10 for the Bulldogs. 

Northern Iowa (6-14, 4-10): Northern Iowa lost 70-57 to Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference play. Bowen Born and Trae Berhow had 15 points each while Austin Phyfe added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers. 

Missouri (13-5, 6-5): Missouri dropped an 86-81 overtime contest to Arkansas (16-5, 8-4). Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 23 points while Dru Smith chipped in 15 points, seven assists and four boards.

Kansas (15-7, 9-5): Jalen Wilson had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks in a 64-50 win over Iowa State. David McCormack added 13 points and eight boards, and Christian Braun pitched in 11 points.

Kansas State (5-17, 1-12): Kansas State battled to a 67-60 loss against Oklahoma State (13-6, 6-6). Antonio Gordon led K-State with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Nijel Pack added 14 points and Davion Bradford put in 10.

Kansas City (9-10, 5-5): Josiah Allick had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Kansas City in a 55-47 win over Omaha. Brandon McKissic chipped in 17 points and five rebounds for the Roos.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/13)

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 64 Iowa State 50

Oklahoma State 67 Kansas State 60

Texas 70 TCU 55

Oklahoma 91 West Virginia 90 — 2 OT

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 88 Michigan State 58

Ohio State 78 Indiana 59

Rutgers 64 Northwestern 50

Big East Conference 

Creighton 86 Villanova 70

UConn 80 Xavier 72

Georgetown 78 Butler 63

Providence 57 DePaul 47

Missouri Valley Conference 

Loyola Chicago 81 Drake 54

Valparaiso 70 Northern Iowa 57

Illinois State 80 Southern Illinois 55

Missouri State 80 Bradley 58

Southeastern Conference 

Arkansas 86 Missouri 81 — OT

Alabama 115 Georgia 82

LSU 78 Tennessee 65

Vanderbilt 72 Mississippi State 51

Kentucky 82 Auburn 80

Ole Miss 81 South Carolina 74

Summit League 

UMKC 55 Omaha 47

North Dakota 85 South Dakota 76

Oral Roberts 103 South Dakota State 86

Western Illinois 82 Denver 75

