(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa, Creighton, Kansas and UMKC were winners in men’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (17-1, 17-1): Trevor Hudgins puled in 31 points to lead Northwest in an 83-69 win over Missouri Southern (11-8, 11-8). Luke Waters chipped in 16 points while Diego Bernard added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Iowa State (2-14, 0-11): Iowa State lost another Big 12 game to Kansas, 64-50. Jalen Coleman-Lands had 20 points and five rebounds for the Cyclones, and Rasir Bolton put in 13 points.
Iowa (15-6, 9-5): Joe Wieskamp had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Iowa rolled to an 88-58 win over Michigan State (10-8, 4-8). Jack Nunge added 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Connor McCaffery put in 16 for the Hawkeyes.
Creighton (16-5, 12-4): Marcus Zegarowski had 25 points and Mitch Ballock added 20 for Creighton in an 86-70 win over Villanova (13-3, 8-2). Christian Bishop chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Damien Jefferson tallied 10 points.
Omaha (2-18, 0-10): Omaha lost another Summit League game to Kansas City, 55-47. Ayo Akinwole was the only player in double figures for the Mavericks with 16 points.
Drake (19-2, 10-2): Drake dropped a Missouri Valley battle with Loyola Chicago (18-3, 13-1), 81-54. Darnell Brodie had 12 points and Garrett Sturtz added 10 for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (6-14, 4-10): Northern Iowa lost 70-57 to Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference play. Bowen Born and Trae Berhow had 15 points each while Austin Phyfe added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers.
Missouri (13-5, 6-5): Missouri dropped an 86-81 overtime contest to Arkansas (16-5, 8-4). Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 23 points while Dru Smith chipped in 15 points, seven assists and four boards.
Kansas (15-7, 9-5): Jalen Wilson had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks in a 64-50 win over Iowa State. David McCormack added 13 points and eight boards, and Christian Braun pitched in 11 points.
Kansas State (5-17, 1-12): Kansas State battled to a 67-60 loss against Oklahoma State (13-6, 6-6). Antonio Gordon led K-State with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Nijel Pack added 14 points and Davion Bradford put in 10.
Kansas City (9-10, 5-5): Josiah Allick had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Kansas City in a 55-47 win over Omaha. Brandon McKissic chipped in 17 points and five rebounds for the Roos.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/13)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 64 Iowa State 50
Oklahoma State 67 Kansas State 60
Texas 70 TCU 55
Oklahoma 91 West Virginia 90 — 2 OT
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 88 Michigan State 58
Ohio State 78 Indiana 59
Rutgers 64 Northwestern 50
Big East Conference
Creighton 86 Villanova 70
UConn 80 Xavier 72
Georgetown 78 Butler 63
Providence 57 DePaul 47
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 81 Drake 54
Valparaiso 70 Northern Iowa 57
Illinois State 80 Southern Illinois 55
Missouri State 80 Bradley 58
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 86 Missouri 81 — OT
Alabama 115 Georgia 82
LSU 78 Tennessee 65
Vanderbilt 72 Mississippi State 51
Kentucky 82 Auburn 80
Ole Miss 81 South Carolina 74
Summit League
UMKC 55 Omaha 47
North Dakota 85 South Dakota 76
Oral Roberts 103 South Dakota State 86
Western Illinois 82 Denver 75