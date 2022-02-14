(KMAland) -- Creighton, Kansas State and Kansas were all victorious in regional college men’s basketball on Monday.
Creighton (16-8, 8-5): Alex O’Connell scored 27 points on five made 3s, and Creighton rolled to an 88-77 win over Georgetown (6-18, 0-13). Ryan Hawkins added 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 13 points and Ryan Nembhard and Keyshawn Feazell had 12 points each.
Kansas State (14-11, 6-7): Kansas State edged past West Virginia (14-11, 3-9) for a 78-73 win. Markquis Powell posted 21 points while Mark Smith added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nijel Pack pitched in 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Ismael Massoud finished with 13 points.
Kansas (21-4, 10-2): Kansas rolled to a 76-62 win over Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8). Ochai Agbaji was one of five players in double figures with 20 points and seven rebounds. Christian Braun added 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack finished with 12 and Jalen Wilson finished with 11.