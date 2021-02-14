(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged Penn State, Drake won in OT over Loyola and Northern Iowa was also a winner in men’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Nebraska (5-12, 1-9): Teddy Allen scored the game-winning bucket and finished with 14 points to lift Nebraska to a 62-61 win at Penn State (7-10, 4-9). Kobe Webster added 13 points off the bench, and Trey McGowens scored 10 for Nebraska.
Drake (20-2, 11-2): Drake nabbed a 51-50 overtime victory over Loyola Chicago (18-4, 13-2). Tremell Murphy scored 17 points for the Bulldogs while DJ Wilkins put in 11 and Roman Penn added 10 to go with five steals and five rebounds.
Northern Iowa (7-14, 5-10): Noah Carter and Trae Berhow had 17 points each while Nate Heise added 15 and Austin Phyfe put in 12 to lead Northern Iowa in a 74-60 win over Valparaiso.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/14)
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 62 Penn State 61
Michigan 67 Wisconsin 59
Maryland 72 Minnesota 59
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 57 Marquette 51
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 74 Valparaiso 60
Drake 51 Loyola 50 — OT
Indiana State 76 Evansville 70
Missouri State 72 Bradley 57
Southern Illinois 59 Illinois State 49
Summit League
North Dakota 85 South Dakota 81
South Dakota State 95 Oral Roberts 80