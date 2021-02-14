Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged Penn State, Drake won in OT over Loyola and Northern Iowa was also a winner in men’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.

Nebraska (5-12, 1-9): Teddy Allen scored the game-winning bucket and finished with 14 points to lift Nebraska to a 62-61 win at Penn State (7-10, 4-9). Kobe Webster added 13 points off the bench, and Trey McGowens scored 10 for Nebraska.

Drake (20-2, 11-2): Drake nabbed a 51-50 overtime victory over Loyola Chicago (18-4, 13-2). Tremell Murphy scored 17 points for the Bulldogs while DJ Wilkins put in 11 and Roman Penn added 10 to go with five steals and five rebounds. 

Northern Iowa (7-14, 5-10): Noah Carter and Trae Berhow had 17 points each while Nate Heise added 15 and Austin Phyfe put in 12 to lead Northern Iowa in a 74-60 win over Valparaiso.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/14)

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 62 Penn State 61

Michigan 67 Wisconsin 59

Maryland 72 Minnesota 59

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 57 Marquette 51

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 74 Valparaiso 60

Drake 51 Loyola 50 — OT

Indiana State 76 Evansville 70

Missouri State 72 Bradley 57

Southern Illinois 59 Illinois State 49

Summit League 

North Dakota 85 South Dakota 81

South Dakota State 95 Oral Roberts 80

