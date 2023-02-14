(KMAland) -- Nebraska won in Piscataway while Kansas and Northwest Missouri State were also winners in Tuesday's men's regional college basketball slate.
Nebraska (13-14, 6-10): Nebraska picked up a hard-fought road win at Rutgers (16-10, 8-7) with an 82-72 win. Keisei Tominaga had another big night with 22 points while CJ Wilcher (17), Derrick Walker (16) and Sam Griesel (12) also reached double figures. Griesel had a double-double thanks to his 11-rebound performance.
Creighton (17-9, 11-4): Providence (19-7, 11-4): Held off Creighton in a 94-86 double-overtime thriller. Creighton had all five starters in double figures: Ryan Nembhard (21 points, 10 rebounds), Arthur Kaluma (17 points), Trey Alexander (17 points), Ryan Kalkbrenner (15 points) and Baylor Scheierman (12 points).
Kansas (21-5, 9-4): The Jayhawks pulled away from Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6) in the second half for an 87-76 win behind 26 points from Gradey Dick. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds, and KJ Adams also scored 15 points. Jalen Wilson posted 14 points.
Kansas State (19-7, 7-6): The Wildcats lost to Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10), 79-65. Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell had 14 points apiece. Abayomi Iyiola had 11 points off the bench.
Missouri (19-7, 7-6): Auburn (18-8, 8-5) routed Missouri, 89-56. Shawn East II had 14 points off the bench and DeAndre Gholston accounted for 10 points.
Northwest Missouri State (24-2, 17-2): The Bearcats used a 38-19 second half to notch a 66-40 win over Washburn (12-12, 9-9). Wes Dreamer had 17 points to lead them while Diego Bernard accounted for 15 points and five assists. Bennett Stirtz and Daniel Abreu chipped in 10 points each.