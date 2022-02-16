(KMAland) -- Iowa State and UNI each picked up tight wins while Missouri was routed in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (17-9, 4-9): Iowa State found a way to a 54-51 win over TCU (16-7, 5-6). Izaiah Brockington led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds while Tyrese Hunter chipped in 15 points, five boards and three assists in the win.
Northern Iowa (15-10, 11-4): Northern Iowa’s Noah Carter had 23 points and AJ Green added 20 to lead the Panthers in a 72-70 win over Illinois State (11-16, 4-10). Trae Berhow pitched in 10 points and six rebounds for UNI.
Missouri (10-15, 4-8): Missouri took a 76-57 loss to Arkansas (20-6, 9-4) in Southeastern Conference play. Javon Pickett had 13 points and DaJuan Gordon pitched in 11 for the Tigers in the loss.