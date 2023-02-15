(KMAland) -- Iowa State downed TCU and Drake took down UNI in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (17-8, 8-5): Aljaz Kunc had 22 points on five madee 3-pointers to lead Iowa State in a 70-59 win over TCU (17-9, 6-7). Jaren Homes added 16 points, and Tre King posted nine points off the bench.
Drake (22-6, 13-4) & Northern Iowa (12-15, 8-9): Drake took an 82-74 win over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bulldogs got 19 points from Tucker DeVries and 16 points, nine assists and six boards from Roman Penn to lead the win. Bowen Born had a team-high 16 points for UNI. Trey Campbell put in 15 points of his own.