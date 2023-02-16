(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled and Omaha snagged a win of their own in regional men’s college basketball action Thursday.
Iowa (17-9, 9-6): Iowa rolled to a 92-75 win over Ohio State (11-15, 3-12) in Big Ten Conference play. Tony Perkins had 24 points and Kris Murray added 20 points and five rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Ahron Uhlis pitched in 12 points and Flip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort had 10 each. Connor McCaffery added 13 assists, seven points and six rebounds.
Omaha (8-20, 4-12): Omaha nabbed a Summit League win over South Dakota (11-16, 6-9), 80-72. Frankie Fidler poured in 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Ja’Sean Glover and JJ White picked up 11 points each for the Mavericks. Mound City alum Tony Osburn added 10 points off the bench with six rebounds.
Kansas City (11-17, 7-8): Kansas City lost to North Dakota State (12-15, 9-6), 69-58. RayQuawndis Mitchell posted 18 points and four assists and Shemarri Allen added 17 points and seven boards for the Roos in the loss.