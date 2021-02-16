(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska and Missouri all lost conference matchups in men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (2-15, 0-12): Iowa State lost another in Big 12 play to Oklahoma State (14-6, 7-6), 76-58. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points for the Cyclones while Rasir Bolton added 15 points of his own.
Nebraska (5-13, 1-10): Nebraska lost 64-50 to Maryland (12-10, 6-9) in Big Ten play. Teddy Allen scored 18 points while Dalano Banton added 10 with four rebounds and three assists in the defeat.
Missouri (13-6, 6-6): Missouri lost an 80-70 Southeastern Conference meeting with Georgia (13-8, 6-8). Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 21 points and five rebounds while Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson had 11 points apiece.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/16)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 74 Iowa State 58
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 64 Nebraska 50
Purdue 75 Michigan State 65
Illinois Northwestern
Big East Conference
UConn 73 Providence 61
St. John’s 93 Xavier 84
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 80 Missouri 70
Arkansas 74 Florida 64