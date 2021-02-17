Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake beat UNI, Kansas downed K-State and Nebraska fell to Maryland in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Nebraska (5-14, 1-11): Nebraska lost to Maryland (13-10, 7-9) for the second straight night, 79-71. Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 25 points while Lat Mayen put in 13 and Dlano Banton had 11 with seven rebounds.

Drake (21-2, 12-2): Joseph Yesufu scored 20 points off the bench to lead Drake in a 77-69 win over Northern Iowa. Garrett Sturtz added 19 points while Tremell Murphy pitched in 14.

Northern Iowa (7-15, 5-11): Four players scored in double figures for UNI in their 77-69 loss to Drake. Austin Phyfe had 19, Trae Berhow posted 13, Nate Heise added 12 and Bowen Born put in 10 for the Panthers.

Kansas (16-7, 10-5): Kansas won a 59-41 defensive struggle with Kansas State. Marcus Garrett scored 14 points while Jalen Wilson added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas State (5-18, 1-13): DaJuan Gordon had 12 points for Kansas State in a 59-41 loss to Kansas. 

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/17) 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 59 Kansas State 41

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 79 Nebraska 71

Indiana 82 Minnesota 72

Big East Conference 

Marquette 73 Butler 57

Seton Hall 60 DePaul 52

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake Northern Iowa 69

Loyola Chicago 54 Valparaiso 52

Indiana State 87 Evansville 73

Missouri State 68 Southern Illinois 53

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 93 South Carolina 73

Kentucky 82 Vanderbilt 78

