(KMAland) -- Drake beat UNI, Kansas downed K-State and Nebraska fell to Maryland in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (5-14, 1-11): Nebraska lost to Maryland (13-10, 7-9) for the second straight night, 79-71. Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 25 points while Lat Mayen put in 13 and Dlano Banton had 11 with seven rebounds.
Drake (21-2, 12-2): Joseph Yesufu scored 20 points off the bench to lead Drake in a 77-69 win over Northern Iowa. Garrett Sturtz added 19 points while Tremell Murphy pitched in 14.
Northern Iowa (7-15, 5-11): Four players scored in double figures for UNI in their 77-69 loss to Drake. Austin Phyfe had 19, Trae Berhow posted 13, Nate Heise added 12 and Bowen Born put in 10 for the Panthers.
Kansas (16-7, 10-5): Kansas won a 59-41 defensive struggle with Kansas State. Marcus Garrett scored 14 points while Jalen Wilson added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas State (5-18, 1-13): DaJuan Gordon had 12 points for Kansas State in a 59-41 loss to Kansas.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/17)
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 59 Kansas State 41
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 79 Nebraska 71
Indiana 82 Minnesota 72
Big East Conference
Marquette 73 Butler 57
Seton Hall 60 DePaul 52
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake Northern Iowa 69
Loyola Chicago 54 Valparaiso 52
Indiana State 87 Evansville 73
Missouri State 68 Southern Illinois 53
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 93 South Carolina 73
Kentucky 82 Vanderbilt 78