(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins led Creighton in a win, Omaha and Kansas City were also victorious in the Summit League and Iowa lost to Michigan in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (17-8, 7-7): Iowa dropped an 84-79 Big Ten Conference game to Michigan (14-10, 8-6). Keegan Murray had 23 points and seven rebounds while Patrick McCaffery added 13 points and five boards. Filip Rebraca posted 12 points and six rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon had 11 points for the Hawkeyes.
Creighton (17-8, 9-5): Creighton picked up a 71-59 win over DePaul (12-13, 3-12) in the Big East Conference. Ryan Hawkins poured in 25 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Jays in the win. Ryan Nembhard had 19 points and six assists, and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Omaha (5-22, 4-12): Omaha was a 72-69 winner over Denver (9-20, 5-11) in Summit League play. Frankie Fidler had another big night with 22 points and nine rebounds, and Darrius Hughes put in 14 points. Marco Smith and Nick Ferrarini had 11 points each for the Mavericks.
Kansas City (17-10, 10-5): Kansas City went to overtime for an 80-65 win over North Dakota (6-22, 2-13). Evan Gilyard had 19 points and six assists, and Josiah Allick added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Roos. Marvin Nesbitt pitched in 17 points, and Arkel Lamar tallied 13 points and had eight rebounds.