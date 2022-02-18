College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Both Nebraska and Missouri took losses in men’s regional college basketball action on Friday.

Nebraska (7-19, 1-14): Nebraska was routed by. Maryland (12-14, 4-11), 90-74. Bryce McGowens had a big night for the Huskers with 25 points while Alonzo Verge added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists and CJ Wilcher put in 10 points.

Missouri (10-16, 4-9): Missouri lost in SEC play to Mississippi State (15-11, 6-7), 68-49. Ronnie DeGray had 13 points and Javon Pickett added 11 to finish as the only Tigers in double figures.

