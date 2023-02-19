(KMAland) -- K-State beat ISU, UNI was a winner and Creighton, Northwest and Kansas were victorious in regional college basketball on Saturday.
Kansas State (20-7, 8-6) & Iowa State (17-9, 8-6): Markquis Nowell had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists for Kansas State in a 61-55 win over Iowa State. Keyontae Johnson added 15 points and six rebounds. Iowa State’s Aljaz Kunc had 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur scored 11.
Northern Iowa (13-15, 9-9): Northern Iowa snagged an upset at Missouri State, 69-66, in Missouri Valley Conference play. Bowen Born scored 21 points to reach 1,000 for his career while Michael Duax added 17 points and Tytan Anderson had 12 points and 12 boards.
Creighton (18-9, 12-4): Ryan Nembhard had 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals for Creighton in a 77-67 win over St. John’s (16-12, 6-11). Arthur Kaluma had 13 points, five assists and six rebounds and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 12 points with eight boards and four blocks.
Omaha (8-21, 4-13): Frankie Fidler led Omaha with 20 points in a 91-70 loss to South Dakota State (17-11, 12-4). JJ White added 11 points and six assists.
Northwest Missouri State (25-2, 18-2): Northwest Missouri State took a 68-59 win over Missouri Western (11-14, 7-11). Bennett Stirtz and Wes Dreamer scored 15 points and Diego Bernard posted 15 for the Bearcats.
Missouri (19-8, 7-7): Kobe Brown had 24 points and six rebounds, and Missouri lost 69-60 to Texas A&M (20-7, 12-2). D’Moi Hodge added 12 points and six steals for the Tigers.
Kansas City (11-18, 7-9): UMKC lost to North Dakota (11-18, 5-11), 81-73. RayQuawndis Mitchell had 20 points while Sam Martin added 15 for the Roos. Jeff Ngandu and Javin Sullivan both had 11 points with Sullivan adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Kansas (22-5, 10-4): Jalen Wilson had 21 points and 13 rebounds while KJ Adams pitched in 17 points for Kansas in an 87-71 win over Baylor (20-7, 9-5). Gradey Dick scored 16 points and Dajuan Harris chipped in 14 points with nine assists.