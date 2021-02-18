(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State clinched another MIAA title while Iowa handled Wisconsin in men’s regional college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (18-1, 18-1): Northwest Missouri State clinched their 8th straight MIAA championship with a 69-62 win over Emporia State (8-10, 8-10). Ryan Hawkins poured in 34 points with 10 rebounds to lead the Bearcats while Luke Waters added 15 points. Trevor Hudgins chipped in 11 for Northwest.
Iowa (16-6, 10-5): Luka Garza dropped in 30 points with eight rebounds while Joe Wieskamp chipped in 17 points and eight boards to lead Iowa in a 77-62 win over Wisconsin (15-8, 9-7).
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/18)
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 77 Wisconsin 62
Michigan 71 Rutgers 64
Ohio State 92 Penn State 82
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 88 Bradley 71