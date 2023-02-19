(KMAland) -- Drake and Nebraska both picked up wins while Iowa fell at Northwestern in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa (17-10, 9-7): Northwestern (20-7, 11-5) rolled to an 80-60 win over Iowa. The Hawkeyes had three in double figures, led by 14 from Kris Murray. Tony Perkins pitched in 11 and Filip Rebraca posted 10 for the Hawkeyes.
Drake (23-6, 14-4): Drake was a 70-56 winner over Belmont (19-10, 12-6) in Missouri Valley Conference play, earning their ninth consecutive victory. Roman Penn had a big game with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries added 13 points in the win.
Nebraska (14-14, 7-10): Nebraska won their third straight in taking a 70-66 overtime win over Maryland (18-9, 9-7). Derrick Walker had 23 points with seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks while Keisei Tominaga put in another 20 points. Sam Griesel added 12 points, and Sam Hoiberg had nine points and six rebounds, including a key steal and layup late in the overtime.