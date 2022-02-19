(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Drake, UMKC and Kansas all picked up wins while Northwest Missouri State lost at the buzzer and K-State fell in overtime in regional men’s college basketball.
Northwest Missouri State (23-4, 16-3): Northwest Missouri State lost, 60-59, on a last-second 3-pointer by Washburn’s Tyler Nelson. Luke Waters posted a team-high 17 points for the Bearcats while Trevor Hudgins posted 16 points and seven assists. Wes Dreamer added 15 points.
Iowa State (18-9, 5-9): Iowa State rolled to a 75-54 win over Oklahoma (1-13, 4-10). Izaiah Brockington had 22 points, Tyrese Hunter added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds and Aljaz Kunc finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
Iowa (18-8, 8-7): Keegan Murray had 24 points and five rebounds to lead Iowa in a 75-62 victory over Ohio State (16-7, 9-5). Kris Murray finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon pitched in 10 points.
Drake (19-9, 10-5): Drake went on the road for an 83-76 win over Loyola Chicago (20-6, 11-4). Tucker DeVries had 24 points to lead the way for the Bulldogs, which also got 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists from Garrett Sturtz and 12 points, five rebounds and three assists from Roman Penn.
Kansas City (18-10, 11-5): The Roos rolled to an 85-71 win over North Dakota State (20-9, 12-5). Evan Gilyard hit five 3-pointers and had 33 points with seven assists for UMKC in the win. Arkel Lamar added 24 points and seven rebounds, and Josiah Allick pitched in 19 points and five rebounds.
Kansas (22-4, 11-2): Kansas cruised to a 71-58 road win over West Virginia (14-12, 3-10). Ochai Agbaji finished with 23 points, and David McCormack had a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Kansas State (14-12, 6-8): Kansas State took another loss, falling in overtime to Oklahoma State (13-13, 6-8), 82-79. Nijel Pack had 16 points and eight rebounds, Markquis Nowell added 16 points and five assists and Mark Smith pitched in 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mike McGuirl added 14 points for the Wildcats.