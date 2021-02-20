(KMAland) -- Omaha and UMKC were winners in Summit League action on Friday in men’s regional college basketball action.
Omaha (3-18, 1-10): Omaha nabbed their first Summit League win of the season, grabbing a 72-62 win over North Dakota (8-16, 7-8). Matt Pile had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks while La’Mel Robinson posted 16 points. Ayo Akinwole added 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Kansas City (10-10, 6-5): Marvin Nesbitt scored 20 points for UMKC in a 68-57 win over Denver (2-16, 1-10). Brandon McKissic (16 points), Josiah Allick (13 points) and Zion Williams (11 points, 11 rebounds) also scored in double figures.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Summit League
Omaha 72 North Dakota 62
UMKC 68 Denver 57
South Dakota State 68 North Dakota State 67