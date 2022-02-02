(KMAland) -- Drake, UNI and Kansas State all nabbed wins while Missouri lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Drake (17-6, 8-2): Drake rolled to an 85-67 win in Missouri Valley Conference play over Indiana State (9-12, 2-7). Garrett Sturtz had 15 points and nine rebounds, DJ Wilkins added 15 points and Tremell Murphy also had 15 points and six boards. Roman Penn and Tucker DeVries each scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (12-9, 8-3): Noah Carter had 19 points and six rebounds, and Trae Berhow pitched in 19 points of his own behind five 3-point makes in leading UNI to a 78-65 win over Bradley (12-11, 6-5). AJ Green added 18 points, and Bowen Born finished with 15 off the bench for the Panthers.
Missouri (8-13, 2-6): Missouri dropped a 66-65 Southeastern Conference meeting with Florida (14-8, 4-5). Ronnie DeGray had 13 points to lead the Tigers. Jarron Coleman added 12 points, and DaJuan Gordon put in 10 points with nine rebounds.
Kansas State (10-10, 2-6): Nijel Pack’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent Kansas State to a 71-68 win over Oklahoma State (10-10, 3-5). Pack finished with 22 points, three rebounds and three steals while Mark Smith had 19 points and eight boards. Markquis Nowell pitched in 12 points in the win.