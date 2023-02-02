(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was a winner in men's regional college basketball action Thursday night.
Omaha (7-17, 3-9): The Mavericks suffered an 89-83 loss to St. Thomas (15-10, 6-6). Frankie Fidler dropped 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the loss while Akol Arop had 13 points and seven rebounds and JJ White added 10 rebounds. Ja'Sean Glover chipped in eight points, and Mound City alum Tony Osburn contributed six points.
Northwest Missouri State (20-2, 13-2): The Bearcats beat Emporia State (63-52). Diego Bernard had 24 points to lead the way while Bennett Stirtz totaled 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Daniel Abreu scored nine points and Mitch Mascari added seven points and five assists in the victory.