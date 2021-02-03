Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa and Kansas picked up wins while ISU and KSU lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Northwest Missouri State (13-1): Ryan Hawkins poured in 33 points with seven rebounds to lead Northwest in an 84-74 win over Missouri Southern (8-7). Diego Bernard pitched in 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Trevor Hudgins had 16 points and six assists of his own.

Iowa State (2-10, 0-7): Iowa State dropped a tight Big 12 battle with West Virginia (12-5, 5-3), 76-72. Rasir Bolton finished with 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals for the Cyclones. Tyler Harris and Solomon Young had 15 points each, and Jalen Coleman-Lands chipped in 11 for ISU.

Iowa (13-4, 7-3): Iowa came back from an early 11-point deficit to take down Michigan State (8-7, 2-7), 84-78. Luka Garza had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawks while Jack Nunge (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Joe Toussaint (10 points, 6 assists) scored in double figures off the bench. 

Kansas (12-6, 6-4): Christian Braun and David McCormack had 18 points each for the Jayhawks in a 74-51 win over K-State. Ochai Agbaji added 15 points and Jalen Wilson pitched in 10.

Kansas State (5-14, 1-9): In the 74-51 loss to Kansas, Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl had 10 points each for K-State. 

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/2)

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 76 Iowa State 72

Kansas 74 Kansas State 51

Baylor 83 Texas 69

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 84 Michigan State 78

Illinois 75 Indiana 71 — OT

Wisconsin 72 Penn State 56

Maryland 61 Purdue 60

Big East Conference 

Marquette 70 Butler 67

Southeastern Conference 

Ole Miss 52 Tennessee 50

Georgia 91 Auburn 86

Arkansas 61 Mississippi State 45

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.