(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa and Kansas picked up wins while ISU and KSU lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (13-1): Ryan Hawkins poured in 33 points with seven rebounds to lead Northwest in an 84-74 win over Missouri Southern (8-7). Diego Bernard pitched in 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Trevor Hudgins had 16 points and six assists of his own.
Iowa State (2-10, 0-7): Iowa State dropped a tight Big 12 battle with West Virginia (12-5, 5-3), 76-72. Rasir Bolton finished with 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals for the Cyclones. Tyler Harris and Solomon Young had 15 points each, and Jalen Coleman-Lands chipped in 11 for ISU.
Iowa (13-4, 7-3): Iowa came back from an early 11-point deficit to take down Michigan State (8-7, 2-7), 84-78. Luka Garza had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawks while Jack Nunge (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Joe Toussaint (10 points, 6 assists) scored in double figures off the bench.
Kansas (12-6, 6-4): Christian Braun and David McCormack had 18 points each for the Jayhawks in a 74-51 win over K-State. Ochai Agbaji added 15 points and Jalen Wilson pitched in 10.
Kansas State (5-14, 1-9): In the 74-51 loss to Kansas, Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl had 10 points each for K-State.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/2)
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 76 Iowa State 72
Kansas 74 Kansas State 51
Baylor 83 Texas 69
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 84 Michigan State 78
Illinois 75 Indiana 71 — OT
Wisconsin 72 Penn State 56
Maryland 61 Purdue 60
Big East Conference
Marquette 70 Butler 67
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 52 Tennessee 50
Georgia 91 Auburn 86
Arkansas 61 Mississippi State 45