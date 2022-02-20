(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins came in clutch for Creighton, Northern Iowa's offense exploded in a win and Missouri lost a one-possession game on Sunday.
Check out the full men's regional college basketball rundown below.
Creighton (18-8, 10-5): Ryan Hawkins’ layup in the final minutes was the difference maker in Creighton’s 83-82 win over Marquette (17-10, 9-7). The Atlantic alum finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton’s offense with 21 points and grabbed seven boards, Ryan Nembhard had 18 points. Trey Alexander and Alex O’Connell posted 13 points each.
Northern Iowa (16-10, 12-4): Northern Iowa put four in double digits in their 95-75 win over Missouri State (20-9, 11-5). AJ Green led the Panthers with 21 points and seven assists while Noah Carter scored 17 and grabbed eight rebounds. Trae Berhow and Nate Heise scored 15 points. Bowen Born came off the bench to record 17 points off of three 3-pointers.
Missouri (10-17, 4-10): Missouri suffered a 58-56 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State on Sunday. Javon Pickett paced the Tigers with 16 points while Jarron Coleman had 15 points and Kobe Brown scored 12.