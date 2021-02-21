(KMAland) -- Northwest avenged their lone loss, KU beat Tech, K-State snapped a 13-game skid, Mizzou rolled and UMKC nabbed a Summit League win in men’s regional college basketball action Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (19-1, 19-1): Northwest Missouri State avenged their lone loss of the season with an 88-85 overtime win over Washburn (14-5, 14-5). Trevor Hudgins scored 28 points with six assists while Diego Bernard and Luke Waters had 17 points apiece.
Iowa State (2-16, 0-13): Iowa State dropped another Big 12 game to Oklahoma (14-5, 9-4), 66-56. Rasir Bolton posted 14 points with six assists to lead the Cyclones.
Nebraska (5-15, 1-12): The Huskers ran out of gas in a 75-58 loss to Purdue (15-8, 10-6). Shamiel Stevenson had 10 points for Nebraska in the defeat.
Omaha (3-19, 1-11): Omaha dropped an 81-69 Summit League battle with North Dakota (9-16, 8-8). Matt Pile and Ayo Akinwole scored 16 points each for the Mavericks in the loss.
Kansas (17-7, 11-5): David McCormack scored 17 points with eight rebounds to lead the Jayhawks in a 67-61 win over Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6). Ochai Agbaji added 14 points for KU.
Kansas State (6-18, 2-13): Kansas State snapped a 13-game losing streak wit a 62-54 win over TCU (11-9, 4-7). Mike McGuirl scored 16 points with nine rebound sand six assists to lead the Wildcats.
Missouri (14-6, 7-6): Missouri picked up a 93-78 win over South Carolina (5-11, 3-9) behind 17 points each from Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon.
Kansas City (11-10, 7-5): Franck Kamgain had 23 points for the Roos in an 80-69 win over Denver (2-17, 1-11). Brandon McKissic scored 16 points and added eight assists.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/20)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 66 Iowa State 56
Kansas 67 Texas Tech 61
Kansas State 62 TCU 54
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 75 Nebraska 68
Illinois 94 Minnesota 63
Michigan State 78 Indiana 71
Big East Conference
Villanova 68 UConn 60
Georgetown 81 Seton Hall 75
DePaul 88 St. John’s 83
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 93 South Carolina 78
Alabama 82 Vanderbilt 78
Kentucky 70 Tennessee 55
Florida 70 Georgia 63
LSU 104 Auburn 80
Mississippi State 66 Ole Miss 56
Summit League
North Dakota 81 Omaha 69
UMKC 80 Denver 69
North Dakota State 84 South Dakota State 82
South Dakota 86 Oral Roberts 84