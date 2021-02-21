Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest avenged their lone loss, KU beat Tech, K-State snapped a 13-game skid, Mizzou rolled and UMKC nabbed a Summit League win in men’s regional college basketball action Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (19-1, 19-1): Northwest Missouri State avenged their lone loss of the season with an 88-85 overtime win over Washburn (14-5, 14-5). Trevor Hudgins scored 28 points with six assists while Diego Bernard and Luke Waters had 17 points apiece.

Iowa State (2-16, 0-13): Iowa State dropped another Big 12 game to Oklahoma (14-5, 9-4), 66-56. Rasir Bolton posted 14 points with six assists to lead the Cyclones.

Nebraska (5-15, 1-12): The Huskers ran out of gas in a 75-58 loss to Purdue (15-8, 10-6). Shamiel Stevenson had 10 points for Nebraska in the defeat.

Omaha (3-19, 1-11): Omaha dropped an 81-69 Summit League battle with North Dakota (9-16, 8-8). Matt Pile and Ayo Akinwole scored 16 points each for the Mavericks in the loss. 

Kansas (17-7, 11-5): David McCormack scored 17 points with eight rebounds to lead the Jayhawks in a 67-61 win over Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6). Ochai Agbaji added 14 points for KU.

Kansas State (6-18, 2-13): Kansas State snapped a 13-game losing streak wit a 62-54 win over TCU (11-9, 4-7). Mike McGuirl scored 16 points with nine rebound sand six assists to lead the Wildcats. 

Missouri (14-6, 7-6): Missouri picked up a 93-78 win over South Carolina (5-11, 3-9) behind 17 points each from Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon.

Kansas City (11-10, 7-5): Franck Kamgain had 23 points for the Roos in an 80-69 win over Denver (2-17, 1-11). Brandon McKissic scored 16 points and added eight assists.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/20) 

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 66 Iowa State 56

Kansas 67 Texas Tech 61

Kansas State 62 TCU 54

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 75 Nebraska 68

Illinois 94 Minnesota 63

Michigan State 78 Indiana 71

Big East Conference 

Villanova 68 UConn 60

Georgetown 81 Seton Hall 75

DePaul 88 St. John’s 83

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 93 South Carolina 78

Alabama 82 Vanderbilt 78

Kentucky 70 Tennessee 55

Florida 70 Georgia 63

LSU 104 Auburn 80

Mississippi State 66 Ole Miss 56

Summit League 

North Dakota 81 Omaha 69

UMKC 80 Denver 69

North Dakota State 84 South Dakota State 82

South Dakota 86 Oral Roberts 84

