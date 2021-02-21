Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.