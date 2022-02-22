(KMAland) -- Drake pushed past Indiana State while Northwest Missouri State lost their second straight in regional men’s college basketball on Monday.
Northwest Missouri State (23-5, 16-4): Northwest Missouri State lost another tight battle to Emporia State (19-7, 14-6), 76-75. Trevor Hudgins had another big game for the Bearcats with 24 points. Wes Dreamer and Daniel Abreu added 11 points each for Northwest.
Drake (20-9, 11-5): Drake used a big final 10 minutes for a 74-58 win over Indiana State (11-17, 4-12). DJ Wilkins and Roman Penn had 15 points each for the Bulldogs while Tucker DeVries pitched in 14 and Garrett Sturtz had 12.