(KMAland) -- Luka Garza became the all-time leading scorer in Iowa history in a Hawkeyes win, and Drake was also a victor on Sunday in regional men’s college basketball action.
Iowa (17-6, 11-5): Luka Garza became the all-time leading scorer in Iowa history, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 74-68 win over Penn State (7-12, 4-11). CJ Fredrick added 18 points, and Joe Wieskamp had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Drake (22-2, 13-2): Drake rolled to an 85-71 win over Evansville (8-13, 6-9) behind 32 points from Joseph Yesufu, who shot 12-for-14 from the field with five made 3-pointers. DJ Wilkins put in 13 points of his own for the Bulldogs.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/21)
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 74 Penn State 68
Michigan 92 Ohio State 87
Maryland 68 Rutgers 59
Wisconsin Northwestern
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 85 Evansville 71
Valparaiso 66 Southern Illinois 65