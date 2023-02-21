(KMAland) -- Kansas State earned an impressive win over Baylor while Missouri was an overtime winner in Tuesday's regional men's college basketball action.
Iowa State (17-10, 8-7): Texas (22-6, 11-4) used a 47-29 first half to beat Iowa State 72-54. Osun Osunniyi had 12 points and six rebounds while Gabe Kalscheur had 10 points. Jaren Holmes totaled nine points and seven rebounds and Tamin Lipsey totaled eight points in the loss.
Creighton (18-10, 12-5): Marquette (22-6, 14-3) won a wild, 73-71 affair. Baylor Scheierman had 18 points and 13 rebounds while Ryan Nembhard had 16 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner accounted for 12 points.
Kansas State (21-7, 9-6): The Wildcats notched a 75-65 win over Baylor (20-8, 9-6) behind 25 points from Keyontae Johnson. Markquis Nowell dropped 14 points and 10 assists for a double-double while Cam Carter scored 10 points. Nae'Qwan Tomlin barely missed out on a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds.
Missouri (20-8, 8-7): Missouri was a 66-64 overtime winner over Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9). Kobe Brown had 17 points to lead the Tigers while D'Moi Hodge posted 16. Nick Honor and Noah Carter tallied 10 points apiece apiece. Tre Gomillion had a solid game with eight points and 10 rebounds.