(KMAland) -- Drake pulled away from Evansville behind a strong performance from Joseph Yesufu on Monday in regional men’s college basketball action.
Drake (23-2, 14-2): Joseph Yesufu stayed hot with 36 points, five rebounds nd two blocks to lead Drake in a 74-63 win over Evansville (8-14, 6-10). Garrett Sturtz added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and DJ Wilkins posted 11 points.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/22)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 74 Texas Tech 69 -- OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 74 Evansville 63
Southern Illinois 67 Valparaiso 64