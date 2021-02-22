NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Drake pulled away from Evansville behind a strong performance from Joseph Yesufu on Monday in regional men’s college basketball action. 

Drake (23-2, 14-2): Joseph Yesufu stayed hot with 36 points, five rebounds nd two blocks to lead Drake in a 74-63 win over Evansville (8-14, 6-10). Garrett Sturtz added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and DJ Wilkins posted 11 points.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/22) 

Big 12 Conference  

Oklahoma State 74 Texas Tech 69 -- OT

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 74 Evansville 63

Southern Illinois 67 Valparaiso 64

