Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake was a winner while Iowa and Northern Iowa both lost in men’s regional college basketball on Wednesday.

Iowa (17-11, 9-8): Iowa struggled to a 64-52 loss to Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9) in Big Ten Conference play. Filip Rebraca and Tony Perkins both scored 13 points and Payton Sandfort put in 10 for the Hawkeyes in the loss. 

Northern Iowa (13-16, 9-10): Northern Iowa dropped a Missouri Valley Conference game to Southern Illinois (21-9, 13-6), 86-63. Tytan Anderson had 21 points, five rebounds and four steals while Landon Wolf added 17 points for the Panthers. 

Drake (24-6, 15-4): Drake rolled to an 82-51 win over Illinois State (10-20, 5-14). Tucker DeVries had 18 points while Garrett Sturtz posted 14 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins and Roman Penn added 12 points apiece.

