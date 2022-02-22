(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas rolled while Nebraska, Missouri and K-State took losses in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Iowa (19-8, 9-7): Iowa rolled to an 86-60 win over Michigan State (18-9, 9-7). Keegan Murray poured in 28 points with five rebounds to lead Iowa. Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray added 11 points each for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (7-20, 1-15): Nebraska never led in a 77-65 loss to Northwestern (13-13, 6-11). Bryce McGowens broke the freshman scoring record at the school with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while Alonzo Verge added 15 points and four steals. Kobe Webster tallied 13 points off the bench in the defeat.
Missouri (10-18, 4-11): Missouri struggled to an 80-61 loss to Tennessee (20-7, 11-4). Javon Pickett had 16 points while DaJuan Gordon and Kobe Brown scored 12 points each. Brown added nine rebounds in the defeat.
Kansas (23-4, 12-2) & Kansas State (14-13, 6-9): Kansas rolled to a 102-83 win over Kansas State. Ochai Agbaji had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Christian Braun had 20 points, seven boards and five assists of his own. Jalen Wilson pitched in 17 points, and Mitch Lightfoot put in 13 points off the bench.
Markquis Nowell led K-State with 20 points and eight assists, and Mike McGuirl, Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel all scored 13 points. Mark Smith pitched in 11 points and nine rebounds in the defeat.