(KMAland) -- Kansas State upset Oklahoma while Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri all lost tight games in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (2-17, 0-14): Iowa State fell short in an upset bid of Baylor (18-0, 10-0), which escaped with a 77-72 win. Tyler Harris had 22 points and Rasir Bolton posted 21 for the Cyclones in the loss.
Nebraska (5-16, 1-13): Teddy Allen poured in 41 points for Nebraska in an 86-83 loss to Penn State (8-12, 5-11). Allen also had eight rebounds and six assists while Trey McGowens finished with 17 points for the Huskers.
Kansas (17-8, 11-6): Kansas dropped a 75-72 Big 12 battle in overtime to Texas (14-6, 8-5). The Jayhawks got 17 points from chai Agbaji and 16 and 13 rebounds from Jalen Wilson in the loss.
Kansas State (7-18, 3-13): Kansas State got 19 points and seven boards from Mike McGuirl in a 62-57 upset of Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5). Davion Bradford added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats.
Missouri (14-7, 7-7): Missouri fell to Ole Miss (13-9, 8-7), 60-53, in SEC play. Missouri’s Kobe Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Mark Smith put in 11 for the Tigers.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/23)
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 77 Iowa State 72
Kansas State 62 Oklahoma 57
Texas 75 Kansas 72 — OT
West Virginia 74 TCU 66
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 86 Nebraska 83
Michigan State 81 Illinois 72
Big East Conference
Villanova 81 St. John’s 58
UConn 70 Georgetown 57
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 60 Missouri 53
Georgia 91 LSU 78
Florida 74 Auburn 57