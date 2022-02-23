(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Creighton, Drake and UNI all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Northwest Missouri State (24-5, 17-4): Northwest Missouri State handled Nebraska-Kearney (11-16, 7-14), 77-67. Trevor Hudgins had 24 points while Diego Bernard added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Wes Dreamer pitched in 14 points and eight boards.
Iowa State (19-9, 6-9): Iowa State nabbed their third straight win, beating West Virginia, 84-81. The Cyclones got 35 points from Izaiah Brockington while Gabe Kalscheur posted 17 points. Tyrese Hunter added 10 points and nine assists in the 12-point come-from-behind win.
Creighton (19-8, 11-5): Creighton edged past St. John’s (15-12, 7-9), 81-78, in the Big East Conference. Ryan Hawkins led the way for the Jays with 25 points and 12 rebounds while Ryan Kalkbrenner pitched in 19 points and seven boards. Trey Alexander had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Arthur Kaluma came off the bench to score 12 points with six boards.
Drake (21-9, 12-5): Drake took another Missouri Valley Conference win, 71-65 over Valparaiso (13-16, 6-11). DJ Wilkins scored 17 points while ShanQuan Hemphill added 13 with eight rebounds and Roman Penn had 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Northern Iowa (17-10, 13-4): AJ Green scored 21 points, and Northern Iowa took an 88-82 win over Indiana State (11-18, 4-13). Noah Carter added 19 points and six rebounds, Bowen Born put in 13 points and Trae Berhow had 12.