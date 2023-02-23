(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State claimed their 10th straight MIAA regular season championship on Thursday in regional men’s college basketball.
Northwest Missouri State (26-2, 19-2): Northwest Missouri State grabbed their 10th straight MIAA regular season championship with a 65-51 win over Central Oklahoma (23-4, 17-4). Wes Dreamer hit five 3s and scored 17 points with eight rebounds while Mitch Mascari added 16 points and Bennett Stirtz posted 10 points.
Kansas City (11-9, 7-10): South Dakota State (18-11, 13-4) rolled to a 73-50 win over the Roos. RaQuawndis Mitchell had 13 points and Tyler Andrews added 10 for Kansas City in the loss.