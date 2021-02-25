(KMAland) -- Creighton handled DePaul in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Creighton (17-5, 13-4): Four players scored in double figures, and Creighton had little trouble with DePaul (4-11, 2-11) in a 77-53 win. Marcus Zegarowski, Denzel Mahoney and Christian Bishop all had 13 points, and Alex O’Connell put in 10 for the Jays.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/24)
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 74 Indiana 63
Big East Conference
Creighton 77 DePaul 53
Providence 83 Xavier 68
Butler 61 Seton Hall 52
Marquette 83 North Carolina 70
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 81 Alabama 66
Tennessee 70 Vanderbilt 58
Mississippi State 69 South Carolina 48