(KMAland) -- Creighton handled DePaul in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Creighton (17-5, 13-4): Four players scored in double figures, and Creighton had little trouble with DePaul (4-11, 2-11) in a 77-53 win. Marcus Zegarowski, Denzel Mahoney and Christian Bishop all had 13 points, and Alex O’Connell put in 10 for the Jays.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (2/24)

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 74 Indiana 63

Big East Conference 

Creighton 77 DePaul 53

Providence 83 Xavier 68

Butler 61 Seton Hall 52

Marquette 83 North Carolina 70

Southeastern Conference 

Arkansas 81 Alabama 66

Tennessee 70 Vanderbilt 58

Mississippi State 69 South Carolina 48

