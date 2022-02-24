(KMAland) -- UMKC was a winner and Omaha lost in Summit League action on Thursday night.
Check out the full men's college basketball rundown below.
Omaha (5-23, 4-13): Western Illinois (16-13, 7-10) pulled away from Omaha in the second half for an 88-76 win. Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks with 16 points and grabbed five rebounds. Felix Lemetti had 14 points and seven rebounds, Marco Smith scored 11 points and Akol Arop registered 10 points.
UMKC (19-10, 12-5): UMKC was a 72-63 winner over South Dakota (17-11, 10-7): Evan Gilyard II had 20 points while Josiah Allick had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. finished with 14 points and five rebounds, and Arkel Lamar also reached double figures with 13 points and seven rebounds.