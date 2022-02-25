(KMAland) -- Iowa held off Nebraska in regional men's college basketball action on Friday.
Iowa (20-8) & Nebraska (7-21): Iowa picked up an 88-78 win over Nebraska. Tony Perkins had 20 points while Keegan Murray added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray pitched in 12 points each, and Connor McCaffery added 11 points.
Alonzo Verge Jr. topped the Huskers with 18 points while adding seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. C.J. Wilcher added 14 points while Bryce McGowens pitched in 13 points and Derrick Walker had 10 points and eight rebounds.