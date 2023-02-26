(KMAland) -- Iowa had a remarkable comeback, Nebraska held off Minnesota, Kansas fended off West Virginia and much more in Saturday's regional college basketball rundown.
Iowa State (17-11, 8-6): Oklahoma (14-15, 4-12) beat Iowa State, 61-50. Gabe Kalscheur had 12 lead to Iowa State while Tamin Lipsey had 10.
Creighton (18-11, 12-6): Villanova used a 38-24 first half en route to a 79-67 win. Arthur Kaluma dropped 19 to lead Creighton. Ryan Kalkbrenner posted 18 points, and Baylor Scheierman accounted for 10 points.
Nebraska (15-14, 8-10): Nebraska beat Minnesota (7-20, 1-16), 78-67. Sam Griesel had 19 points, and CJ Wilcher had 12 points. Keisei Tominaga, Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence had 11 points each. Derrick Walker scored 10 for the Huskers.
Iowa (18-11, 10-8): The Hawkeyes scored 23 points in the final 90 seconds of regulation to erase a 10-point deficit in a 112-106 overtime win over Michigan State (17-11, 9-8). Kris Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds while Tony Perkins (24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists) and Payton Sandfort (22 points, 5 rebounds) also had big games. Filip Rebraca had 18 points, and Connor McCaffery scored 10 points and passed out six assists.
Omaha (8-22, 4-14): Omaha concluded their regular season with a 72-61 loss to Denver (15-16, 6-12). Marquel Sutton had 13 points while Jaeden Marshall added 11. Mound City alum Tony Osburn scored eight points.
Missouri (21-8, 9-7): Missouri beat Georgia, 85-63. D'Moi Hodge had 18 points, Nick Honor scored 17, Noah Carter tallied 12 and DeAndre Gholston recorded 10 points. Kobe Brown stuffed the stat sheet with eight points and nine rebounds.
Kansas (24-5, 12-4): Kansas fought off West Virginia (16-13, 5-11), 76-74. Five Jayhawks reached double figures, led by 17 from Dajuan Harris Jr. Kevin McCullar Jr. and Gradey Dick had 16 points apiece, KJ Adams Jr. posted 13 and Jalen Wilson scored 11.
Kansas State (22-7, 10-6): The Wildcats were a 73-68 victory over Oklahoma State (16-13, 7-9). Markquis Nowell had 22 points and eight rebounds while Keyontae Johnson accounted for 17 points. Desi Sills had 10 points.
Kansas City (11-20, 7-11): South Dakota (12-18, 7-11) rolled to an 82-48 win. RayQuawndis Mitchell had 13 points to lead the Roos while Jeff Ngandu and Tyler Andrews accounted for nine points each.
Northwest Missouri State (27-2, 20-2): The Bearcats were a 75-64 winner over Missouri Southern (16-12, 12-10). Diego Bernard led the way with 19 points while Wes Dreamer had 15 points, Bennett Stirtz scored 14 and Luke Waters contributed 11.