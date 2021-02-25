(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State nabbed their 20th win while Iowa and Nebraska both lost big in Big Ten play on Thursday in men’s regional college basketball.
Northwest Missouri State (20-1, 20-1): Diego Bernard put in 21 points while Luke Waters had 15, Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins added 14 and Daniel Abreu scored 11 for the Bearcats in a 95-59 win over Nebraska-Kearney.
Iowa (17-7, 11-6): Michigan (17-1, 12-1) rolled to a 79-57 Big Ten win over the Hawkeyes. Luka Garza scored 16 points but shot just 5 of 17 in the loss. Jordan Bohannon added 13 points while Joe Wieskamp had 11.
Nebraska (5-17, 1-14): Nebraska took another loss to Illinois (17-6, 13-4), 86-70. Trey McGowens scored 18 points to lead the Huskers while Kobe Webster and Shamiel Stevenson each scored 12 off the bench.