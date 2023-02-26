(KMAland) -- Both Drake and UNI lost Missouri Valley Conference games in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday.
Drake (24-7, 15-5): Drake fell to Bradley (23-8, 16-4), 73-61, in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Bulldogs got 14 points from DJ Wilkins while Roman Penn and Darnell Brodie had 12 each. Tucker DeVries pitched in 11 and Garrett Sturtz posted 10.
Northern Iowa (13-17, 9-11): Northern Iowa lost, 83-75, to Belmont (21-10, 14-6). Landon Wolf scored 21 points off the bench for the Panthers. Michael Duax added 12 points and eight boards, and Bowen Born finished with 11 points.