(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State clinched their ninth straight MIAA championship while ISU edged K-State and UNI and Drake were also winners. Creighton, Omaha, Missouri, KU and UMKC all took losses in regional men’s college hoops.
Northwest Missouri State (25-5, 18-4): Diego Bernard had 18 points and five rebounds to lead Northwest Missouri State, which won their ninth straight MIAA championship behind a 57-49 win over Fort Hays State. Trevor Hudgins and Luke Waters added 15 points each.
Iowa State (20-9, 7-9) & Kansas State (14-14, 6-10): Iowa State edged past Kansas State for a 74-73 Big 12 win. Caleb Grill had 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Cyclones while Izaiah Brockington added 17 points and eight boards. Tyrese Hunter had 13 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Kansas State’s Nijel Pack led the way for the Wildcats with 32 points while Markquis Nowell had 16 points and Mark Smith posted 12.
Creighton (19-9, 11-6): Creighton was routed in a 72-51 loss to Providence (24-3, 14-2), which dominated the game in every facet. Ryan Kalkbrenner led the Bluejays with 13 points and nine rebounds while Alex O’Connnell had 12 points and Ryan Hawkins and Trey Alexander posted 10 points each.
Omaha (5-24, 4-14): Sam’i Roe had 15 points to lead the way for Omaha in what turned into a 95-74 loss to St. Thomas (10-20, 4-14). Frankie Fidler pitched in 14 points and Akol Arop had 10.
Northern Iowa (18-10, 14-4): AJ Green had 32 points to lead the way for Northern Iowa in a wild 102-96 overtime win over Loyola Chicago (22-7, 13-5). Noah Carter posted 24 points and seven rebounds, and Bowen Born put in 20 points for the Panthers.
Drake (22-9, 13-5): Drake edged past Southern Illinois for a 62-60 win. Tremell Murphy scored 14 points, Roman Penn added 12 and Garrett Sturtz tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (10-19, 4-12): Missouri was routed on the road at LSU (20-9, 8-8), 75-55. The Tigers got 14 points from Javon Pickett, who also passed out seven assists. Amari Davis finished with 12, Trevon Brazile had 11 and Ronnie DeGray finished with 10.
Kansas (23-5, 12-3): Kansas lost to Baylor (24-5, 12-4), 80-70, in Big 12 Conference play. Ochai Agbaji had 27 points with six rebounds to lead the Jayhawks in the loss. Christian Braun added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and David McCormack pitched in 10 points and 13 boards.
Kansas City (19-11, 12-6): UMKC took an 86-75 loss to South Dakota State (27-4, 18-0). Josiah Allick had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Evan Gilyard pitched in 18 points. Arkel Lamar finished with 17 and Marvin Nesbitt had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.