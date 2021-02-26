NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Omaha, Drake and Northern Iowa were victors while UMKC lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Friday.

Omaha (4-19, 2-11): Ayo Akinwole put in 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Omaha in an 80-76 victory over Denver (2-18, 1-12). La’Mel Robinson added 20 points, and Matt Pile had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks.

Drake (24-2, 15-2): Darnell Brodie dropped in 21 points with seven rebounds to lead Drake in an 80-71 win over Bradley (11-15, 5-12). DJ Wilkins and Joseph Yesufu added 16 points each, Tremell Murphy put in 13 and Garrett Sturtz scored 11 for the Bulldogs.

Northern Iowa (8-15, 6-11): Northern Iowa was a 70-56 winner over Illinois State (7-16, 4-13). Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 15 points while Bowen Born and Noah Carter had 12 apiece. Austin Phyfe added 11 points with eight rebounds.

UMKC (11-11, 7-6): UMKC lost a Summit League battle with South Dakota State (14-6, 8-3), 67-49. The Roos were led by Brandon McKissic, who scored 17 points, while Josiah Allick added 12.

