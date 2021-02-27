(KMAland) -- Ryan Hawkins led Northwest Missouri State to another win, Kansas pulled off an upset, Nebraska edged Minnesota and Iowa State lost again on Saturday night.
Northwest Missouri State (21-1): Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins dropped a game-high 24 points in the Bearcats' 87-62 win over Fort Hays State. Diego Bernard had 10 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. Luke Waters posted 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting.
Iowa State (2-18, 0-15): Jalen Coleman-Lands paced ISU in a 76-72 loss to TCU with 21 points. Solomon Young added 10.
Nebraska (6-17, 2-14): The Huskers beat Minnesota 78-74 and had four in double figures. Derrick Walker scored 12 points and had nine rebounds. Trey McGowens had 11 points, passed out five assists and corralled four boards. Kobe Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 10 points apiece.
Northern Iowa (9-15, 7-11): UNI won a 94-87 double-overtime thriller against Illinois State. Noah Carter led the Panthers with 22 points off the bench. Bowen Born scored 21. Austin Phyfe had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Trae Berhow contributed 14.
Drake (24-3, 15-3): Joseph Yesufu paced Drake in a 67-61 loss to Bradley. DJ Wilkins added 14. Garrett Sturtz had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Omaha (5-19, 3-11): Ayo Okinwale had a team-high 17 points for Omaha in their 80-76 win over Denver. La'Mel Robinson and Matt Pile eached scored 12.
Kansas (18-8, 12-6): The Jayhawks handed No. 2 Baylor their first loss of the year with a 71-58 victory. David McCormack had 20 points. Marcus Garret scored 14. Christian Braun posted 11 and Jalen Wilson hauled in 14 rebounds.
Kansas State (7-19, 3-14): A sluggish second half doomed K-State in a 65-43 loss to West Virginia. Davion Bradford had 11 points.
UMKC (11-12, 7-7): South Dakota State beat UMKC 89-77. Josiah Allick had 17 points. Marvin Nesbitt. Jr. scored 16 and Franck Kamgain muscled his way to 10 points.