(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled Indiana, Kansas edged Texas Tech and Nebraska had a tough second half in a loss to Michigan State in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Iowa (19-11, 11-8): Iowa rolled to a 90-68 win over Indiana (20-10, 11-8). Kris Murray had 26 points and seven rebounds while Tony Perkins added 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the win. Filip Rebraca had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Payton Sandfort pitched in 16 points of his own in the win.
Nebraska (15-15, 8-11): A putrid second half from Nebraska helped Michigan State (18-11, 10-8) to an 80-67 win in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers got 20 points from Keisei Tominaga while Jamarques Lawrence added 15 points, Derrick Walker had 13 and Sam Griesel pitched in 12 with eight boards.
Kansas (25-5, 13-4): Kansas edged past Texas Tech (16-14, 5-12) for a 67-63 win in Big 12 Conference play. Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds, and DaJuan Harris Jr. tallied 16 points and five assists for the Jayhawks. Kevin McCullar Jr. totaled 14 points and nine rebounds.